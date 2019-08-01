United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) on Thursday reported second quarter 2019 net earnings of $68 million, 39 cents per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $78 million, or 45 cents per share. This compares with second quarter 2018 net earnings of $214 million, or $1.20 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for second quarter 2018 were $262 million, or $1.46 per diluted share.
"Our execution in the second quarter was strong despite challenging market conditions,” President and CEO David B. Burritt said in the report. “We overcame logistics headwinds from severe weather and delivered for our customers, exceeding even our own expectations. With each passing quarter, we are making the company more competitive and our continued execution is proof that our strategy is working.”
For the half-year, U.S. Steel had net sales of $7.04 billion versus $6.8 billion during the first six months of 2019. Net earnings of $122 million, however, declined from $232 million a year ago.