Maritime container cargo makes big leap in Duluth

The Port of Duluth has made a significant advancement in the container cargo transportation business.
On Friday, the port’s first shipment of maritime containers was loaded on the Nunalik, a general cargo ship that is hauling 200 twenty-foot containers of bagged kidney beans to Europe. Moving the cargo through the Great Lakes will relieve worldwide stress on the supply chain and hasten product delivery, food and shipping executives said at a morning news conference.
“This has given us more control over our product,” said Cindy Brown, president of Chippewa Valley Bean in Menomonie, Wis., who traditionally has shipped beans grown regionally by rail from Minneapolis to Montreal, then by vessel across the Atlantic Ocean.
In recent months, “the supply chain basically fell apart,” Brown said. For example, a February 2021 cargo sat in containers until June 2021, she explained. “That’s a long time for product to sit in the middle of the U.S. We have a major issue within the U.S. with congestion, with railroads, with highways. To be able to utilize this port, which is so close to us – how good does it get? This is really great – to have the bodies of water here and people who are willing to work together.”
Coordinating the system requires multiple players, said Jonathan Lamb, president of Duluth Cargo Connect, a partnership between the Duluth Seaway Port Authority and Lake Superior Warehousing. Those involved with the shipment include Chippewa Valley Bean, Jeff Foster Trucking, Nexyst 360 (which assembles sustainable supply chain solutions), and Spliethoff Group in Cleveland, which owns the 452-foot Nunalik and provided it through a charter agreement.
“We’re just so excited to pull all these pieces together,” said Wes Sanda of Nexyst 360. “As we bring on more and more clints, obviously we’d like to funnel more and more business through Duluth.”
Although the first deal was driven by supply chain difficulties, Lamb said the Port of Duluth has advantages to offer even when cargo transportation normalizes. Key to economic success is filling an entire ship, he explained.
“Chippewa Valley Bean is a great fit for us. Part of the issue is finding the right backhaul cargo,” he added, noting that grain also would be a suitable export commodity. Upon arriving in Duluth, the Nunalik carried a cargo of wind energy components.
Minnesota is the largest U.S. grower of kidney beans, which are in demand worldwide. The CVB cargo is being exported to 10 different locations in four countries – Italy, Germany, France and Hungary – but transportation to the Mideast and United Kingdom is also needed, Brown said.