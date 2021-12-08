Marcus Duluth Cinema has been closed until further notice due to a broken sprinkler pipe.
Just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Duluth Fire crews responded to the report of an automatic fire alarm with water flowing at Marcus Duluth Cinema located at 300 Harbor Drive. On arrival, theatre staff had evacuated the building.
Crews investigated and found a frozen sprinkler pipe that had broken in the ceiling of the entrance to the theatre. Due to the large amount of water that had come from the broken pipe, water was also found in the lobby of the building. Additional crews shut off water to the sprinkler system before all crews dispatched to the scene began removing water from the impacted areas.
The theatre will be closed until further notice until the sprinkler can be repaired. For questions on show times, or when the theatre will reopen, please direct questions to the business by calling 218-722-1573.
No one was injured. Damage is estimated at $5,000.