Makers markets are blossoming around the city this weekend and you'll find familiar folks at some of them. A crew from Lake Superior Magazine (sister publication to BusinessNorth) will set up in the Holiday Center downtown on Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) to join more than 20 other vendors at the Hillside Makers Market. There will be deals, Lake Superior gifts, homemade items, food and more. On Sunday, our editor will be there to help … and to sell raffle tickets supporting the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association! Outside on Harbor Drive by the DECC, the Duluth Winter Village 2021 features cute little wooden "cabins" for each of the 40+ vendors, also Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) In addition to shopping, visitors will enjoy food and beverages from local restaurants in a heated dining space, campfires by the lake, live animals, carolers and free skating inside at the DECC. Meanwhile, over at Zeitgeist on Superior Street showcases local artists and small businesses, also Saturday and Sunday (11 a.m.-4 p.m.). Finally, the Hoops Makers Market at Hoops Brewing in Canal Park continues its run on Saturday and again Dec. 11 (11 a.m.-3 p.m.). You can browse the vendors and enjoy a local brew. While you're in Canal Park, don't forget the Bentleyville shop in The Garden.
Makers markets blossoming around Duluth this weekend
Makers markets blossoming around Duluth this weekend
