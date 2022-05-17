Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.