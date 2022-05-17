MagIron LLC announced Tuesday that it has entered into a subscription agreement with CoTec Holdings Corp. and King’s Chapel International Limited to raise $4.5 million. With an additional financial commitment from the Company’s founders, gross proceeds total $5.3 million.
The proceeds will complete the purchase of Plant 4 concentrator facility near Grand Rapids, and to fund various holding costs for at least six months. In connection to the private placement, MagIron has granted certain rights to CoTec Holdings and King’s Chapel customary for this type of raising, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
Larry Lehtinen, CEO of MagIron said in the statement, “We are very pleased to have completed this funding round with high quality investors CoTec and Kings Chapel. CoTec supported us early in our process and their follow-on investment is testament to the quality of the team we have assembled at MagIron and the tremendous opportunity presented to us. With this investment, we will now work rapidly to complete the purchase of Plant 4 and further progress the preparatory work associated with our restart plans.”
CoTec is a publicly traded mining issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange. Kings Chapel is owned by a discretionary trust associated with Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec and a Member of MagIron.