MacDonell named shared president, CEO of Fairview Range, Grand Itasca

Jean MacDonell has been named president and CEO of Fairview Range in Hibbing in addition to her role as president and CEO of Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in
Grand Rapids. MacDonell has been the president and CEO at Grand Itasca since 2019 and has served as the interim president and CEO of Fairview Range since Jan. 4. Effective July 1, she will assume the permanent position overseeing both locations.
“I am honored and humbled to have been asked to work with Fairview Range in addition to my
work with Grand Itasca. Our organizations were historically competitors until Grand Itasca joined
Fairview in 2017, but over the last few years we’ve done some great work to begin working
collaboratively. This role allows us to bring the organizations even closer together as partners to
better serve our communities.”
She has 23 years of experience in health care, 14 of which have been at Grand Itasca. MacDonell
graduated from Grand Rapid High School, attended the College of St. Scholastica for her Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management, and received her Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.
Grand Itasca and Fairview Range are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Fairview Health Services and each have independent boards of directors, made up primarily of leaders from their respective communities. Fairview Range board chair, Jessalyn Sabin said, “In the time Jean has served in her interim role, she has demonstrated a clear commitment to the communities that Fairview Range and Grand Itasca serve. Her forward-thinking and collaborative leadership approach has been opening doors for all stakeholders to take part in visioning the future of healthcare in our region. The Fairview Range Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Jean into
this permanent role, and we look forward to the future of care in our region under Jean's leadership!"
“We are confident that this was the best decision for
our patients and communities and know that Jean is the right person for the job. She has proven herself time and time again,” added Grand Itasca Board Chair Dale Adams.