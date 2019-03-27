MacDonell named interim president of Grand Itasca

Jean MacDonell has assumed the role of Interim President of Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. Mike Youso, CEO since 2010, has resigned from the organization with his last day slated for April 2.
“I truly enjoy working in the community I grew up in, and am honored to have been asked to assume this position,” MacDonell said.
MacDonell has 21 years of experience in health care, 12 of which have been at Grand Itasca. She is originally from Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapid High School in 1993. She attended the College of St. Scholastica for her bachelor of science in health information management in 1998 and later received her masters of business administration from the University of St. Thomas in 2013.
She worked for Stanford University Medical Center in Stanford, CA from 1998 until 2005, when she moved back home to Grand Rapids and worked for Grand Itasca until 2008. She then moved to Minneapolis and worked for Allina Hospitals & Clinics for two years, before moving back to Grand Rapids and returning to Grand Itasca.
MacDonell currently serves as the chair of Itasca County Family YMCA Board of Directors. She also currently serves on the Grand Rapids Area Library board of directors and has served on the Board of Directors and Program Committee for the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she has served in various leadership roles for regional and statewide professional health information associations.
“Jean’s knowledge of the job and soft spoken leadership style make her the ideal choice to be Grand Itasca’s interim president. Her deep local roots combined with a broad range of experience provide a unique perspective that serves to benefit both the community and the clinic and hospital. We are fortunate to have someone so well prepared agree to step into the position,” said Chair of the Grand Itasca Board of Directors, Colleen Nardone.