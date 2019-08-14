MacDonell named Grand Itasca president and CEO

Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital announced Jean MacDonell, MBA, RHIA, has assumed the role of President and CEO. She has served in the interim role of president since March 25.
“I am honored to have accepted the CEO position at Grand Itasca, and humbled by the support I have received through the process,” MacDonell said. “I am truly proud of our organization. What occurs within these walls each day is incredible and that is all thanks to our team of providers, leaders and staff who are deeply committed to providing quality health care to Itasca County and the surrounding area.”
MacDonell has 21 years of experience in health care, 12 of which have been at Grand Itasca, where her roles have included director of health information management and registration, vice president of support services and compliance officer, and vice president of clinic services. Some key projects for which she was responsible include retail pharmacy and Cancer Infusion Center construction oversight, Fairview Health partnership integration and due diligence, as well as electronic health record system implementation.
MacDonell currently serves on the board of directors for the Itasca County Family YMCA and the Grand Rapids Area Library.
“I am very pleased to see Jean assume the position of president and CEO. She never loses site of Grand Itasca’s mission and puts patients first, both of which are very important qualities for this position,” said Board Chair Colleen Nardone. “She has done a great job during the interim period and will no doubt continue to do so.”
“I am grateful to Jean for stepping into the interim role when we needed her leadership, and am pleased that she will continue providing her excellent leadership in the permanent role,” said Laura Reed, chief operating officer of Fairview Health services, of which Grand Itasca is a wholly owned subsidiary. “I look forward continuing my partnership with her as we work to ensure a successful future for Grand Itasca.”