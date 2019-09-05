MAC Sport and Marine of Superior has acquired Wild River Sport and Marine in Trego.
MAC Sport and Marine has been providing marine and power sports products and services for more than a decade, while Wild River Sport and Marine also has a long term history of providing power sports and marine products, having provided products and services for nearly 20 years.
“We are very excited about this acquisition,” said John Cahill, general manager of MAC Sport and Marine. “The two companies share a strong commitment to customer service in providing high quality marine and power sport products and services.”
Wild River Sport and Marine was started and run by the Meyer family in Trego, which decided the time was right to sell the company and spend their time on other activities.
“It was important to my family that the new company continue to be good for our customers and employees,” said Waylon Meyer, manager at Wild River. “We think this new relationship will be great and look forward to working with the MAC Sport and Marine team to utilize the strengths that each of us have to offer.”
The acquisition was effective Aug. 26.