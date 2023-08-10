Lundeen Productions celebrates 50 years

Tracy Lundeen, owner/producer of Lundeen Productions of Duluth, hosted a gala Wednesday to celebrate his 50 years in the events/entertainment business.
After launching his original company, ShowPro, he worked with a variety of entities and people to create memorable events and venues in Duluth and Superior. According to his web page, they include:
• Partnering with the city of Duluth to create Bayfront Festival Park and Fourth Fest, Duluth’s annual 4th of July celebration
• Creating the Duluth Wedding Show and Northland Senior Expo (now the GO Show, an acronym he created for Getting Older).
• Reinvigorating the Duluth Women’s Expo
• Partnering with Engwalls Florists, Greenhouses and Garden Centers to create the Engwalls Corn Maze and Agri-tainment Center
• Partnering with Twin Ports Entertainment to create the Taste of Duluth event that takes place annually in Bayfront Festival Park and New Years by the Lake at the Greysolon Plaza complex.
• Launching the Gitche Gumee Wedding Show, which showcases Duluth as a destination for weddings.
Lundeen also is the host of “Talk of the Town with Tracy Lundeen,” which airs every Saturday from 7:00AM – 9:00AM on KDAL-610 AM and 103.9FM.
In 2014, Lundeen honored his mother, after her passing, by creating a non-profit foundation that supports youth in the arts. The Bluebird Foundation provides funding for high school kids in the performing arts through grants, scholarships, and advocacy. Since its inception, the organization has awarded more than $60,000 in grants and scholarships to area kids.
Bringing diverse personalities together, Lundeen in 1982 convinced the Duluth City Council to open Wade Stadium for its first outdoor rock concert, which featured Willie Nelson. He later promoted another show there, which featured the Beach Boys and Three Dog Night. Addressing the fears of one city councilor who worried about the impact of outdoor rock shows, Lundeen told councilors “The Beach Boys are not a rock band. They’re an American Music Institution.” They voted 9-0 to support the event.
He also actively worked to help create Bayfront Festival Park, crediting a host of others for their assistance, including then-Mayor John Fedo and the Marshall sisters.
“We also had failures along the way. Everybody who does what I do has failures,” he explained, noting the loss of $250,000 in developing Connors Point into a similar outdoor venue in Superior. “We got through a lot of tough stuff,” he said, pointing to how government-mandated COVID shutdowns “decimated our industry.”
But he regrets nothing, Lundeen said.
“Thanks for allowing me to live this dream,” said the entrepreneur from West Duluth, who’s writing a book and has no intention of slowing down.