LSC's Associate in Business Administration Degree Ranked Top Ten

Lake Superior College's Associate in Business Administration Degree Program has been ranked among the nation's top programs in the nation by Intelligent.com. LSC's program is ranked #8 in the United States, and as the top program in the State of Minnesota.
Intelligent.com reviewed hundreds of programs across the United States. Every program listed in their Top 50 rankings is regionally accredited by a respected academic body, and many have business-specific accreditation from the Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), or the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). Accreditation is essential if you ever want to transfer into a four-year bachelor’s program. They evaluated each program on the basis of flexibility, faculty, course strength, affordability, and reputation.
For more information and to view the complete list, please visit:https://www.intelligent.com/best-associate-in-business-administration-degree-programs/
For more information on LSC’s Busines Administration program, please visit:https://degrees.lsc.edu/business-administration/