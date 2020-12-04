LSBE students score high in competition

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE) students Joel LaChappelle and Morgan Hess finished in first and second place in the RNMKRS.org virtual worldwide sales competition that uses artificial intelligence (AI).
Additionally, LSBE’s Joe Wilson was in the top 10 and Brett Rodenberg was in the top 20 — meaning four UMD students finished in the top one percent in the event held Nov. 18-19. LSBE had more than 100 students from three sales classes participate. Forty finished in the top 30 percent, and 27 finished in the top 20 percent out of 2,177 from 50 schools located in the United States, Canada and Germany. The competition was open to any school worldwide.
Throughout the semester students honed their sales techniques via simulated interaction with Alex Taylor – an AI customer bot. Taylor listens, adapts, and responds as students use voice activation on their mobile devices. The student’s final interaction with Taylor was in the RNMKRS (pronounced Rainmakers) competition.
“I practiced each section of the sales presentation separately for a month to ensure that I could perfect each section to the best of my abilities before doing the entire sales presentation as a whole,” said Hess, a senior Professional Sales and Marketing double major. “However, the curriculum of Professor Kratz’s [Professional Sales Program director and Marketing instructor] Fundamentals of Selling class had been preparing me throughout the semester.”
“I feel so honored and grateful to have received first place,” said LaChappelle, a junior Professional Sales and Finance double major. “The sales program gave me the framework and tools to succeed. From John Kratz’s fundamentals of selling class, to UMD Sales Club, to the amazing fellow Bulldogs in the sales program; all these factors got me to the top spot in this year’s competition.”
Out of 10,000 points, LaChappelle earned 9,544. Hess attained 9,361.
The top five winners receive access to a personal career coach. Additionally, major global employers hand-select students to hire based on the students’ RNMKRS competition skills.
“Industry demand for entry-level sales is still strong,” said Kratz, who along with Steve Castleberry, professor of Marketing and Business Ethics was the students’ coach.
“Dell Technologies, United Health Care, TTi, 3M, Fastenal, Northwestern Mutual, and Uline have hired recent grads or those who will be graduating this spring,” said Kratz.
“LSBE’s Professional Sales major has been overwhelmingly successful. We hit our five-year enrollment objective in just 37 weeks, and we only launched last fall!”
Out of LSBE’s fifteen majors, it is now the fourth largest with 98 students enrolled.