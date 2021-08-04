For the second quarter of 2021, Louisiana Pacific reported net sales increased by 142% to $1.3 billion. By segments, Siding Solutions (formerly referred to as SmartSide®) net sales increased by 39% to $288 million and OSB net sales increased by $574 million to $778 million, $554 million of which was due to higher OSB prices.
Net income attributed to LP was $498 million ($4.90 per diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA was $684 million.
The forest products company, which has plants in Two Harbors and Hayward, paid $465 million in the quarter to repurchase 7.3 million shares of LP common stock. Since quarter end, as of July 30, L-P paid an additional $131 million for 2.3 million shares. It declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, a mid-year increase of $0.02 per share or 13%.
“All of LP's segments overcame tightening supply chains to set records for sales and EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021, resulting in $4.74 in adjusted diluted earnings per share," said LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "
Net income attributed to LP for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $465 million over the prior year to $498 million ($4.90 per diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $587 million over the prior year to $684 million primarily due to the growth in Siding Solutions and the higher OSB prices partially offset by increases in raw material prices, freight costs, and maintenance projects.
Net sales for the first six months of 2021 increased by $1.2 billion (or 107%) over the prior year to $2.3 billion. Siding Solutions revenue increased by $172 million (or 43%) and OSB prices increased by $888 million over the prior year.
Net income attributed to LP for the first six months of 2021 increased by $752 millionover the prior year to $818 million ($7.85 per diluted share) primarily due to the growth in Siding Solutions and higher OSB prices. LP recognized debt extinguishment charges of $11 million during the first six months of 2021.