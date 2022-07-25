The City of Duluth has announced the first round of Love Your Block mini-grant recipients in 2022. These grants of up to $1,500 support volunteer led projects that reduce blight.
July 2022 Love Your Block Award Winners include:
$1,500 – Duluth Art Institute
Project: Invasive species removal and treatment will protect the integrity of the Duluth Art Institute’s Lincoln Park location and limit spread into neighborhood. The removal and disposal of a tree infected with emerald ash borer will accomplish similar goals.
$950 – First Ladies of the Hillside
Project: Original artwork applied via vinyl wrap on needle dropbox in Central Hillside. Outreach materials will also be made to raise awareness of addiction and needle exchange resources available. A neighborhood clean-up will be coordinated to celebrate art installation.
$1,500 – Kirsten Aune, Small business owner in Lincoln Park
Project: Flower planters will add beauty and pollinator habitat to the block of N 21st Ave W.
Eligible projects include but are not limited to: trash removal, repair of structures, planting or removing vegetation, installing public art, and activating vacant lots for community benefit. Love Your Block is part of a rich tapestry of current efforts by agencies, organizations, and individuals to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all Duluthians.
The Love Your Block program promotes resident leadership and centers resident voices in focusing funds to benefit neighborhoods – one block at a time. A grant selection committee made up of residents of Lincoln Park and Central Hillside reviewed the applications and recommended awards. The Love Your Block team also reviewed applications to identify ways that city services, community organizations, and individuals could further support the success of proposed activities.
The first of the 2022 Love Your Block Projects began in June and will be completed by late September 2022. Grant funds are still available. Residents and property owners in Lincoln Park and Central Hillside are encouraged to apply for the final round of 2022 funding by August 1. Application support is available in person or by phone. Learn more at duluthmn.gov/love-your-block.
Individuals and groups interested in volunteering to support Love Your Block projects are encouraged to contact Annika Frazer, Love Your Block AmeriCorps VISTA at afrazer@duluthmn.gov.