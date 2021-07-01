“Lots of Jobs. Lots of Living” in Superior and Douglas County

Last week, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business group, released a survey reporting that nearly nine out of 10 businesses in the state (86 percent) have been unable to fill jobs.
The Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce launched an aggressive “Lots of Jobs. Lots of Living.” campaign in Wisconsin and Minnesota to remind workers that plentiful jobs are only part of what they’ll finding in the area.
“It’s not just businesses competing with one another for employees,” said Chamber President and CEO Taylor Pedersen, in an official statement. “Communities are also competing with other communities to emphasize quality of life aspects beyond the jobs. As people begin to reenter the workforce, The Chamber wants to make sure they have the advantages of Superior and Douglas County area on their radar.”
The public awareness campaign includes billboards in Superior and Duluth and a new website – www.LiveSuperiorWI.com – with information about the area’s available jobs, recreational opportunities and more. The Chamber also launched a complementary social media campaign to further target workers.
“We’re not going to get every worker to move here for an excellent job, and it’s not going to happen today, but those who value living and working among the great outdoors and countless recreational activities will find Superior and Douglas County to be a perfect fit,” added Pedersen. “We invite everyone considering a move to explore LiveSuperiorWI.com before making a decision.”