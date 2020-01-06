Poly Met Mining, Inc. announced Richard Lock, a veteran mining executive who has led construction and development of large copper and other mines around the globe, has joined the corporation as senior vice president and project director for the NorthMet Project.
Lock most recently was construction director for the KAZ Minerals Peschanka open pit copper mine located in Russia, within the Arctic Circle. Previously, he held executive and project director roles at Arizona Mining Inc.’s Hermosa project, a lead-zinc-silver mine in southern Arizona; Yara International’s Dallol project, a sulfate of potash mining project in Ethiopia; Western Potash Corporation’s Milestone project, a potash solution mining project in Canada; and Rio Tinto’s Resolution and Keystone copper projects in Arizona and Utah, respectively. Earlier, hew held leadership roles in the development of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Horizon oilsands mining development in Alberta and Rio Tinto’s Diavik diamond mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories.
“To secure the caliber of person with Mr. Lock’s experience, leadership and technical talents – where he has led some of the largest mining projects in the world – speaks to the NorthMet Project’s appeal as a fully permitted project within the world-class Duluth Complex, and the project’s tremendous potential as Minnesota’s first copper-nickel-precious metals mine,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO. “We are very excited to have Richard on board and to further strengthen our leadership team.”
Lock holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University College Cardiff in the U.K.
In an unrelated development, Dennis Bartlett retired from the PolyMet board of directors, effective Dec. 31, for personal reasons. He joined the board in 2017.
“We are grateful for the insightful guidance Mr. Bartlett’s experience contributed to the company. He has been a valuable member of the board and we wish him every success in his future endeavors,” said Ian L. Forrest, chairman.