Local transportation companies feel the pinch

We’ve all seen the “We’re Hiring” or “Help Wanted” signs sprouting in windows around the region and the country as many businesses scramble to hire workers. The lack of willing applicants has been blamed on extra federal COVID unemployment benefits, fear of Delta variant infection and the mass retirement of Baby Boomers during the pandemic. All might contribute, but for bus companies regionally and nationally, the issue of putting enough drivers behind the wheels has long been an annual struggle.
“This can no longer be called a shortage,” Gus Froemke with Teamsters Local 320, told KARE11 reporter Charmaine Nero in September. “This isn’t a bus driver shortage, it’s a bus driver crisis.”
Unions have pointed to historically low wages for part-time, often seasonal work, leaving drivers needing additional employment part of the year. At least the wages seemed to have changed, with some companies offering up to $20 an hour, paid training for Commercial Driver’s License certification and a benefits package.
Local public transportation also has taken its hits over the past year in staffing. The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) last summer temporarily eliminated some routes. According to the DTA’s marketing director, David Clark, driver shortages came about due to retirements, some planned, some influenced by the pandemic. “Like countless other employers, we had significant challenges across many operational areas. Staffing levels and changing demands for our service have made forecasting the labor needs, and hiring new employees, part of the equation,” he said.
The transportation industry is not alone in seeing the exodus of Baby Boomers. Nearly 2 million more people than anticipated retired since the pandemic began, according to The New School’s Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis.
Clark added, though, that issues for the DTA and other transportation companies go beyond staff shortages. There’s also a shortage of parts, caused by similar staff shortages in the companies that manufacture those needed parts.
“The parts shortage is certainly a huge factor in the temporary service reduction for a few of our routes,” Clark said. “Getting the sensors and chips needed to repair and maintain our fleet has been a challenge. The factories (often very specific) have had shortages, shutdowns and other supply chain issues, leaving us with fewer buses that can be used and rotated through our process. This weighed heavily in our difficult decision to temporarily pause the small number of routes.”
It also hasn’t helped that the DTA has a had a shortage of applicants. The DTA currently has a strong class of bus operators in training, which should help on the labor side of the challenge, and better position the DTA to potentially add service back in the coming weeks.
“Taken as a whole, the pandemic has challenged our organization from many angles and driven innovations in safety, operations, planning, public outreach and many other functional areas of our business,” Clark said. “We are recovering steadily in terms of ridership, and look to the recent mobile application launches, impending bus air treatment technology, coming early fall, and our proposed draft network system redesign pending board of director approval soon, which is aimed to be launched in summer 2022 as opportunities to retain and attract ridership.”
Mike Kroi, president of Voyageur Bus Co., admits that in the 51 years he’s been in business, this year has been the worst for staffing.
“It’s been a nightmare,” he said, noting among the issues he and his staff face are lack of drivers, dealing with frustrated parents who don’t want their kids masked, combined extended routes and bus maintenance. The company has held job fairs and offered hiring bonuses. But, Kroi said, training still takes about six to eight weeks. Despite being 73, and the president, Kroi himself still drives, mostly in the West End, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. He’s committed to his job, but admits it wears on him.
“I lay awake at night, concerned about how we can get these kids to school safely and on time,” he said. “But I have faith and trust in my employees. It’s what we do.”