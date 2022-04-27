The St. Louis County Historical Society will open its new exhibit, "RESOLUTE. RESILIENT. READY exhibition" with a formal ceremony on Thurs., April 28 at the The Depot’s Fesler Gallery. The exhibition, along with "RESOLUTE: MN Stories of 9/11 & The Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq," run through the month of May in the Great Hall. Free for the public during The Depot’s regular hours, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

 