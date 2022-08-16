On Monday, 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. According to a media statement released by the Minnesota Nurses Association on Monday, the strike authorization comes as nurses have negotiated for five months with hospital executives and have worked without contracts for the last several months.
“Hospital executives with million-dollar salaries have created a crisis of retention and care in our healthcare system, as more nurses are leaving the bedside, putting quality patient care at risk,” said Mary C. Turner, RN at North Memorial Hospital and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association, in the statement. “Nurses do not take this decision lightly, but we are determined to take a stand at the bargaining table, and on the sidewalk if necessary, to put patients before profits in our hospitals.”
Nurses voted overwhelmingly to authorize the strike, which required a supermajority of votes to pass. The vote authorizes nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers. Such a strike of 15,000 nurses would be one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history, and would be the first time Twin Cities and Twin Ports nurses took such an action together in contract negotiations. Tuesday's vote covers nurses at working 15 hospitals under seven hospital systems.
According to a statement Tuesday morning from Essentia Health, "Patient care is our primary concern and Essentia Health is proud to have some of the best nurses in the country.
"We are disappointed by the vote because we believe no one wins in a strike – and we have a shared responsibility to provide quality care to the patients and communities we are privileged to serve."
Representatives from the hospital noted that if necessary, there are contingency plans to ensure care for patients in the event of an MNA strike. They also add that the vote does not mean a strike is imminent; if the union decides to strike, it is required to give a 10-day notice.
"We are confident we can reach a new agreement that continues to support quality patient care and good local jobs because of our strong track record of reaching mutually beneficial agreements," said the statement.
St. Luke's officials said Tuesday that they look forward to their next MNA negotiating session this Thursday, and remain committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a fair and reasonable contract.
"We are proud to recognize the important contributions of our nurses and all employees by offering competitive compensation packages and exceptional benefits, while also striving to keep healthcare affordable for our community. We believe our offer of a 10.25% wage increase over 3 years is fair and reasonable. MNA continues asking for a 36.5% wage increase over 3 years," said representatives from St. Luke's.
St. Luke's officials will again ask MNA to agree to inviting a mediator to join them at the table. "Mediators are trained professionals who can assist in successfully negotiating contracts when the two sides are far apart," said the statement.
St. Luke's added that if MNA chooses to strike, the hospital will use the 10-day notification period to to finalize plans to continue providing safe, quality care for the community during any work stoppage.