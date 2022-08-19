Local groups partner to renovate blighted Duluth Medical District property

One Roof Community Housing recently closed on the sale of the blighted Duluth apartment building at 621-633 E. Fourth St. to Portland Land Co., LLC. Portland Land’s principal is Mike Schraepfer, president of Heirloom Property Management, a local development company that manages 600 housing units.
Superior Choice Credit Union provided a $2.4 million first mortgage for the project. One Roof and Essentia Health made an $897,000 participation loan in second position to help fund the renovation of the apartment building, a long-troubled property in the Hillside neighborhood. Essentia funded $690,000, with One Roof covering the balance.
One Roof, which provides sustainable, affordable housing to low- and middle-income households, obtained the property in 2017, intending to redevelop the upper side of Fourth Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues East. Feasibility constraints led the group to scale back and redevelop just the former Last Chance Liquor and auto lube sites. That project, to be called the Brewery Creek Apartments, will offer 52 subsidized units.
“Although this project is coming together in a very different way than we had first envisioned, we’re happy to be able to be the catalyst for and provide a portion of the financing package that enables the saving and improving of this housing,” noted Jeff Corey, One Roof’s executive director.
Listed in the top 10 most vulnerable structures in Duluth, the 1899 brownstone at 621-633 East Fourth Street was on the brink of demolition. Now the building is to be named Brewery Creek Terrace and will include 16 remodeled units of affordable housing available to households at or below 80% of area median income. Five units will be market rate housing.
At a Friday news conference, Schraepfer said the development is a passion project for Heirloom Property Management and keeps with its mission of improving the community.
“This project is fraught with challenges and is incredibly risky for a developer,” he said, noting that, because of community need and the likely impact of saving and renovating Brewery Creek Terrace, Heirloom donated its entire profit margin to see the project come together.
“The collaborative effort between One Roof, Heirloom and Essentia, and financial contributions by all three, are saving this building for future generations. This is a big lift, and our team is most excited for the change it will make on Fourth Street.”
The structure, to be owned and managed by Heirloom, will be gutted all the way to its masonry, then remodeled. A ground level wood addition to the brick building will be removed and replaced by a porch.
Superior Choice Credit Union is providing the loan as a way to help restore and revitalize the neighborhood. With more than 90 years of community investment, providing capital to local entrepreneurs has long been a pillar for SCCU, said Tim Foster, Superior Choice CEO and President
“Our entire membership can be proud of Heirloom and Mike Schraepfer, longtime SCCU commercial members, for their dedication to the revitalization of this historic property in the Duluth Medical District,” he said. “As a credit union, Superior Choice cares about people over profits and giving back to our communities. We have a mission to improve the financial well-being of our communities and see this monumental project being a key piece.”
Essentia CEO David C. Herman, MD, said the healthcare nonprofit is committed to helping push this development forward to provide safe, affordable housing opportunities.
“Having a place to call home is integral to a person’s physical, emotional and mental health,” he said. “That’s why we’re proud to support affordable housing in the Central Hillside neighborhood, which includes our previous commitment of more than $1.4 million to the Brewery Creek Apartments, plus several other initiatives. We’re thrilled at the potential of this latest project to further transform an important part of the Hillside.”