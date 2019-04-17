Governor Tim Waltz addressed the annual Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) today noting that Minnesotans are “strong people,” who are “incredibly hopeful.”
However he urged communities to plan and collaborate for better results, something he applauded LISC for doing on a daily basis.
“LISC finds commonalities, not differences and is working with others to achieve results,” he said.
To date the national branch of LISC has invested more than $105 million in Duluth, financing affordable housing, seeding small business, spurring commercial revitalization and supporting programs to improve safety, expand access to fresh food and help people build employment skills, according to its National President and CEO Maurice Jones.
Duluth LISC Executive Director Pam Kramer called for added resources and partnerships to address Duluth’s desperate need for affordable housing, from homes on the market to rental apartments to supportive housing meeting the needs of homeless residents and those with special needs.
“We work as a convener, collaborator, connector and lender,” she said.
She also cited the tremendous value of workforce development programs that meet the needs of both employers and residents.
A sentiment reinforced by Jones, who said a prepared workforce depended on healthy neighborhoods, access to childcare, affordable housing and access to training.
“Today is about celebrating the local innovation and drive it takes to catalyze opportunity in Duluth’s neighborhoods,” he said. “For more than 20 years we’ve seen the commitment of local leaders to attract new capital to the city’s neighborhoods and create pathways for residents to build a strong and healthy future for our families.