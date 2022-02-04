Lisa Frey named executive director of Chris Jensen Health + Rehabilitation Center

Lisa Frey has been named the executive director of Chris Jensen Health + Rehabilitation Center (Chris Jensen).
Located in Duluth, Chris Jensen provides residents with 24-hour skilled nursing care. Memory care and hospice care teams attend to individuals who need specialized care around-the-clock. The team also provides rehabilitation services during short-term, transitional care stays, focused on returning individuals safely to their homes and their routines.
The care community is managed by Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group (HDG), a post-acute, long-term care, and senior living consulting and management firm. The organization manages 36 communities in seven states, serving more than 2,000 residents and 2,000 employees. In Minnesota, HDG also manages Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, Frazee Care Center in Frazee, Vergas Assisted Living in Vergas, Highland Chateau Health + Rehabilitation Center in St. Paul, and Traverse Care Center and Prairieview Place in Wheaton.
As executive director, Frey provides strategic direction and leads the day-to-day clinical and financial operations for Chris Jensen. She brings more than 25 years of leadership experience and joins the care community after previously serving as an administrator for a rehabilitation, memory care and long-term skilled nursing center in Bemidji, Minn. She has successfully guided care communities through all levels regulatory oversight and the development and implementation of COVID-19 readiness plans.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Augsburg College in Minneapolis and a Master’s degree in Health Care Administration and Human Services Administration from St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis.
“Lisa Frey is committed to serving seniors and to building a positive culture. She is gifted at engaging and empowering team members and is a dedicated advocate for residents and their families,” said Sharon Thole, executive vice president of operations at HDG, in an official statement. “We are very excited to welcome her as executive director of Chris Jensen Health + Rehabilitation Center. With Lisa’s leadership, enthusiasm and passion, the care community will continue to deliver patient centered care that makes each resident feel reassured and fulfilled.”