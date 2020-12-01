The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued Enbridge Energy a construction stormwater permit to begin work on the replacement of Line 3, allowing construction to begin.
MPCA’s action comes after the line has undergone six years of review by state and federal regulators.
Enbridge has sought to replace the petroleum pipeline due to its advanced age. Beyond improved safety, the new line will provide increased capacity between Canada, where the petroleum originates, and refineries in the United States.
“It is the best option for protecting the environment and communities while meeting the region’s energy needs.Line 3 construction has begun across Minnesota – putting to work thousands of mostly local union workers,” the company said in a prepared statement.
Opponents have argued that potential pipeline breaks threaten wetlands and other sources of fresh water. In the past, they have protested on construction sites, sometimes chaining themselves to property and equipment in order to slow or stop work.
Proponents have said the new pipeline will enhance safety and be a safer way to transport petroleum than by train.
Despite COVID-19, workers will be able to safely complete the installation, the company believes.
“To protect our team, workers and surrounding communities, Enbridge has instituted strict and industry-leading coronavirus testing and screening protocols for workers. These include repeated, regular COVID-19 testing and daily health and temperature screenings, as well as required on-site safety protocols like wearing masks, observing strict physical distancing, and regularly sanitizing work areas,” Enbridge said.
Construction is beginning at a good time for regional employees and businesses. Because of the pandemic, unemployment remains higher than usual and many businesses, particularly those that provide food and lodging, are struggling.
“Line 3 is poised to provide significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, Native American communities and union members – bringing 4,200 family-sustaining, mostly local construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and additional tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most,” Enbridge said.
Enbridge is investing $2.6 billion into the project.