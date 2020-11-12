The Line 3 petroleum pipeline replacement project has received authorizations and approvals from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are an important step towards construction, Enbridge said Thursday. MPCA decisions include the 401 Water Quality Certification, which clears the way for a determination from the US Army Corps of Engineers regarding federal permits.
The Line 3 project has been designed to minimize impacts to sensitive streams and wetlands, the company said in an afternoon announcement.
"As the Administrative Law Judge confirmed, Enbridge and the MPCA identified the best and most prudent crossing method for each stream, identified and counted the full acreage of wetlands, and correctly determined best protections for wetlands and waterbodies," Enbridge said.
The Minnesota DNR permits range from a license for utility crossing of state land and public water, to water appropriation for dust control, hydrostatic testing and horizontal directional drilling. Enbridge has now received all 10 of the DNR permits and authorizations for the project. It still needs final permits and authorizations before construction can begin.
The thorough, robust, science-based review of the project over the past six years has led to evidence-based approvals. Enbridge recognizes that the permit conditions required by the PCA and DNR are essential for protecting Minnesota’s sensitive streams and wild rice waters during construction and planning for post-construction restoration and enhancement.
"Replacing an aging pipeline with new, modern construction, is the safest and best option for protecting the environment and communities for generations to come," the firm said.
Line 3 is a shovel-ready, $2.6-billion private investment that will bring 4,200 family-sustaining construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most.