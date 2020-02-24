LHB adds five shareholders

LHB, Inc. announced that Lisa Karlgaard, Anne Porter, John Lawless, Michael Madden and Dylan Mattson were elected as shareholders at LHB, which is structured as a privately held, employee-shareholder-owned company.
Karlgaard, PE is a licensed senior structural engineer in Minnesota with 17 years of experience within LHB’s Bridges and Structures Group. Her work has had an emphasis in field assessment, federal reporting, historic planning studies, bridge rating, bridge design, historic rehabilitation plan and special provision preparation, and construction administration. Karlgaard is a past president of the Duluth Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Board and remains an active volunteer for the Section. Lisa graduated from the University of North Dakota with her bachelor’s in civil engineering and master’s in structural engineering. She resides in Duluth.
Anne Porter, CID, is a senior interior designer certified in Minnesota and licensed in Wisconsin with more than 21 years of experience focusing on government, healthcare, and education projects. Porter specializes in project management overseeing multidisciplinary teams and client relations throughout all stages of the design process and construction. Her career with LHB began in 2000 as an intern while attending the University of Wisconsin – Stout. She is a highly active community member in Superior, serving on the Planning Commission and Redevelopment Authority for the city of Superior. She also serves on the Superior Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is secretary of the Superior Scholarship Foundation Executive Board.
Dylan Mattson, PE, CDT, is a licensed mechanical engineer in Minnesota. Mattson joined LHB in 2012 and works with LHB’s Pipeline/Industrial group out of the Duluth office. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. Mattson provides mechanical engineering design services including project scope development, piping design, pipe stress analysis, material specification, project management, and construction support. He has worked on a wide variety of projects ranging from maintenance upgrades for existing industrial facilities to new construction of liquid transmission facilities.
John Lawless, ASP, CDT joined LHB’s corporate services team as a Safety Specialist in 2014. A board-certified safety professional, he is responsible for all activities involving safety, quality assurance, and compliance with company policies and regulatory requirements. Lawless conducts audits, reviews and analyzes data and documentation, and educates staff of safety procedures. He has more than 20 years of experience in helping companies identify loss exposures by analyzing risks and recommending controls. Additionally, Lawless leads employee health and wellness initiatives and assists with Human Resources and Facilities functions. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with his master of arts degree in industrial safety with an emphasis in industrial hygiene. He has served on the Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department since 2007 and currently holds the position of deputy chief.
Michael Madden, AIA, LEED AP, is a senior architect in LHB’s Housing Studio with over 16 years of project experience. Madden’s architectural experience includes multifamily housing, student housing, single family housing, and other project types across the country. His expertise in computer-aided design and building science results in projects that are well designed, well documented, and capable of achieving high performance standards. He graduated from Iowa State University with his bachelor’s degree in architecture.