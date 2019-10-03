LHB announced its acquisition of Cermak Rhoades Architects (CRA) of Saint Paul Oct. 1 through an asset purchase. CRA closed its Saint Paul location and relocated staff into LHB’s Minneapolis office. LHB’s Kim Bretheim, FAIA, LEED AP BD+C continues to lead LHB’s Housing Studio with CRA founders Terri Cermak and Todd Rhoades providing client relationship development and design direction to meet the region’s need for more affordable housing.
“Kim, Terri, and Todd understand the housing market better than any others in the field. This asset purchase provides our clients with a wealth of knowledge to help them acquire funding, to guide them through approval processes, and to create designs to meet current and future housing trends,” said LHB Chief Executive Rick Carter.
“LHB and CRA are dedicated to transforming lives through housing design,” Bretheim said. “Designing safe, quality housing creates stability in a community and gives residents the springboard they need to improve their lives through employment, healthcare, education and engagement.”
In a news release, the firms said they came together to provide greater strength, stability, and resources to private and public housing clients.
“CRA’s architects add their talents to LHB’s capabilities in architecture, engineering, surveying, planning, preservation and research. CRA and LHB’s Housing Studio are leaders in designing non-profit affordable housing and share similar values in creating housing that supports the community. The merger doubles LHB’s capabilities to design housing for preservation and adaptive re-use, mixed use, supportive, and affordable project types,” they said.
“Our staff and clients are excited about the strength this asset purchase creates, because the need for affordable housing in our region is so great.” Cermak noted. “LHB’s integrative team shares our commitment to creating regenerative communities. Coming together, we have the capabilities to fulfill our clients’ needs to create more affordable and supportive housing.”
CRA was founded in 1993 to provide design and professional service to clients in housing development. The firm added experience from projects including 7,500 dwelling units, ranging from site evaluation studies to $100 million mixed-use construction projects for non-profit organizations, individuals, private developers, churches, and local governments to LHB’s portfolio.
LHB’s Housing Studio works with clients to design housing for residents with a variety of needs. The studio is recognized for working with diverse communities and institutions to create projects that both reflect and strengthen their neighborhoods and campuses.