It's been 17 years since a major iron mining project was first proposed near Nashwauk on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Five northern Minnesota lawmakers are running out of patience
The legislators, in an Oct 2, letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have called on him to immediately terminate mineral leases issued by the state for the former Essar Steel property near Nashwauk.
In the letter sent electronically to Walz by Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, the legislators ask Walz by the end of October to pull back the leases from Mesabi Metallics, the current operator at the site.
“I frankly see no reason to wait any longer,” Sandstede said in the letter. “A full nine months has passed since the current operators missed their construction deadline. For Iron Rangers, disappointed repeatedly by false starts and empty promises, swift decisive action on your part would address a long-overdue step toward building a prosperous future for this region.”
Northern Minnesota legislators have year-by-year become increasingly frustrated about a lack of progress on the partially-completed iron ore mining and processing project.
Sen. Dave Tomassoni, Chisholm, Sen. Tom Bakk, Cook, Rep. Dave Lislegard, Aurora, and Rep. Rob Ecklund, International Falls, also signed Sandstede's letter.
“Given the deadline for the leases, we can't continue to sit back and hope that something might happen,” Tomassoni said to BusinessNorth via email. “There's been a pattern of behavior over many years that continues today – no progress, no payment of obligations and unfulfilled promises. We have no reason to believe anything positive will happen in the future. It's time for the state to withdraw the leases and open to property to a serious player. It's the best ore on the Iron Range. It's permitted to make pellets, DRI (direct-reduced iron) and steel. It's time to make the move.”
Mesabi Metallics, under agreement with the state, was by the end of 2019 to have completed the pellet plant at the site near Nashwauk. An $11.6 million payment to the state was also missed.
The site holds some of the highest-grade iron ore remaining on the Iron Range.
Once the leases are pulled, they should be awarded to a company with sound financial standing, a track record of credible investments in the region, and integrity and commitment to shared success, states Sandstede in the letter.
“These criteria narrow the pool in such a way that only a few, if not one company, would emerge as the logical recipient,” Sandstede said. “The current operators, with their numerous missed deadlines and breached agreements, have exhibited none of these qualities, and at this stage, the state owes them nothing.”
The off-and-on project dates to 2003 when Minnesota Steel Industries LLC was formed to build a pellet plant and direct-reduced iron facility at the site. Butler Taconite operated at the site before closing in 1985 in the midst of a flood of foreign steel imports.
However, the Mesabi Metallics project, which has gone through several ownership changes, remains unfinished.
Northern Minnesota's economic success is largely tied to mining, Sandstede wrote. Like many regions in the nation, the area is struggling due to the global recession caused by COVID-19, she said.
The high-quality ore reserves at the site make the property attractive.
Hibbing Taconite, one of the newest Iron Range taconite plants and not far from the high-quality ore reserves, by the first quarter of 2025 will run out of crude ore without securing a new reserve.
Cleveland-Cliffs recently announced a $1.4 billion deal under which it will acquire ArcelorMittal USA. ArcelorMittal USA is currently majority owner and manager of Hibbing Taconite.
Cleveland-Cliffs already controls about 3,700 acres near the Mesabi Metallics site.
Sandstede said rights to the natural resources at the Mesabi Metallics site belong to the people of Minnesota, not to Walz, herself or any company.
“On the calendar, Groundhog Day was February 2, just a month after Mesabi Metallics missed its construction deadline,” Sandstede said in the letter. “Iron Rangers, however, have seen their shadow over and over again every time the company has falsely given them hope that the mine will move forward. Only by your administration taking action now can we finally end the never-ending Groundhog Day that this entire debacle represents.”
In addition to Walz, Sandstede said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has authority to pull the leases.
Sandstede said legislators who signed the letter are counting in Walz to use his administration's authority to turn the page to a new chapter for the site that would include good-paying jobs and economic opportunity for northern Minnesota.