Legislation has been introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives to incentivize workers to end participation in the federal supplemental unemployment benefit program that provides an additional $300 a week in benefits that extend until September. The bill, HF 2648, would provide a $2,000 bonus to workers who come off of unemployment, return to work and stay on the job for at least 90 days.
Twenty-two states, including Ohio and Iowa, will end the $300 federal payment starting in June. As of May 20, Florida and Kansas were considering ending the payment. Most of these states are also withdrawing from programs that provide jobless aid to workers who have been unemployed for six months, gig workers and the self-employed.
Overall, about 3.5 million people will have their benefits reduced in the coming months, according to Oxford Economics.
“It is time to fully reopen our economy and for workers to return to work,” said Mike Hickey. the National Federation of Independent Business Minnesota state director, in a statement released by NFIB. “Here's what it will do for small business owners: help them not only recover from the pandemic but help them find people that they are desperately trying to find to fill open job positions."
NFIB's latest jobs report that shows a record 44% of small business owners report having job openings they could not fill, 22 points higher than the 48-year historical average, and two points higher than the 42% figure from March. April is the third consecutive month with a record-high reading of unfilled job openings among small businesses.
A Department of Labor report released May 20 cited the number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell the week prior to the pandemic-low of 444,000, which some see as a sign the job market is getting stronger, possibly due to eased restrictions, dropping infection rates, and increased consumer spending. About 16 million people received unemployment benefits the week ending May, down from 16.9 million the previous week.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said there doesn’t appear to be a direct correlation between states that have kept the extra benefits and serious hiring problems.