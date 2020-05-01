Steelworkers at U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine are the latest to be hit by the economic downturn.
A total of 260 hourly workers at Minntac Mine will be laid off by May 10, said Steve Bonach, United Steelworkers Local 1938 president.
“It's terrible,” said Bonach. “But we'll get through it. We always do.”
The layoffs are part of a nationwide U.S. Steel workforce reduction as a result of blast furnace and iron ore pellet plant idlings.
Plant workers at Minntac will likely be out of work about eight weeks, according to what U.S. Steel officials told steelworkers, said Bonach. Miners in the pit will be out about eleven weeks he said.
Steelworkers are discussing a minimization plan under which more senior workers could take voluntary layoff, allowing some younger workers to remain on the job.
Lines 6 and 7 at Minntac's Step III agglomerator will be idled, said Bonach. Line 7 is currently under repair.
Lines 3, 4, and 5 will remain operational, meaning Minntac will be producing iron ore pellets at about 57% percent capacity said Bonach.
Minntac Mine has about 1,300 USW employees.
About 1,500 other northeastern miners are already being laid off due to idlings at Northshore Mining Co., Keetac and Hibbing Taconite.