Proctor’s Mesabi Preschool Academy signed a lease today with A&L Properties to open a second facility, in the Wieland Building at 26 E. Superior St., across the street from the Duluth Technology Village.
Mesabi Preschool Academy, owned by Shelly Vanneste, currently provides childcare services to 70 children in Proctor ages 2 through fifth grade. She plans to have a staff of 13 in Downtown Duluth to accommodate 54 children: 6 infants, 24 toddlers and 24 preschoolers. Plans are to open in May 2020, Mesabi said in a news release.
A&L will be building out the 3,600 square foot space, which will include an infant-toddler facility and a preschool facility. The main entrance will be off the Wieland Building’s Michigan Street entrance, but parents will also be able to access Mesabi Preschool Academy via Superior Street and the Skywalk System.