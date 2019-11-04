Beginning this month, Landline is partnering with Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines to feed passengers from Duluth to Sun Country’s hub at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.
“We are excited to partner with Landline to make our low fares and comfortable onboard experience available to more Minnesotans,” Jude Bricker, CEO of Sun Country, said in a news release. “Our mission is to affordably connect our guests to their favorite people, places, and memories, and this partnership is another way for us to do that.”
Landline, a regional mobility company, transports Sun Country passengers on a network of premium motor coaches. By integrating with airline reservation systems, Landline is able to offer its bus segments as part of airline bookings. Landline-to-airline connections can be booked through either the airline’s website or major Global Distribution Systems. Landline targets regional communities between 50 and 300 miles from a major hub where affordable air travel options have become unavailable or scarce in the last decade.
“We are proud to announce this partnership with Sun Country, who shares our mission to make it easier for customers to connect to the people and places they love. We are excited to help Sun Country extend that mission to communities where we know that for the last decade people have been left to choose between high cost, inefficient options,” says Landline CEO David Sunde. “Landline is here to make regional air travel – which has become prohibitively expensive – more affordable, more comfortable, and more efficient.”
Landline operates motor coaches with free wi-fi, reclining leather seats, and an onboard snack and beverage service. Sun Country passengers who wish to check luggage will be able to do so when they check in with Landline.