Lakeside Gallery, located at 4431 E. Superior St., will close its doors at the end of April, the owners announced on Facebook this week.
“After three wonderful years, we have decided not to renew the lease at this space,” the post read. “We love the people, the artists and the community, but have decided to go in a new direction. We want to thank you for your support of the arts and this wonderful lakeside community over the past several years. We will be closing later in April.”
Meanwhile, the store will remain open, operating Thurs., Fri. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.