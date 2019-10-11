Lakehead Constructors celebrates new Superior structure

Friends and associates of Lakehead Constructors Inc. on Thursday celebrated the completion of the company’s new $6.5 million facility in Superior.
On April 1, the 103-year-old firm broke ground on its new building, which is located in an industrial park at 3801 Winter Street. Work was completed in slightly less than five months, said Kirk Ilenda, the company’s director of business development.
“It came about – it was destined to be,” said Brian Maki, Lakehead Constructors president.
The grand opening came four months after Lakehead moved into a remodeled structure in Aurora, located in the former Minnesota Power and Embarrass Vermillion Federal Credit Union building at the western edge of the city.
The decision to reinvest came after Lakehead celebrated its 100th anniversary, Maki explained. He wanted to position the company for another 100 years, he said.
Lakehead’s 28,000 square-foot Superior facility is situated on six-acres having a view of the St. Louis River. It replaces a building it had occupied for 65 years near Husky Refinery.
“There’s a lot to celebrate in Superior right now. I was very, very proud to help Lakehead begin the next century in service to the city of Superior,” said Mayor Jim Paine.
“Congratulations on your leadership.”
The construction firm has a specialty in industrial maintenance, working for corporations including utilities, mining companies, paper mills and railroads. Key customers include Minnesota Power Co. and Cleveland-Cliffs.