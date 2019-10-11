Lakehead Constructors celebrates new Superior structure

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Snow showers early will give way to a mixture of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.