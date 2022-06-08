Lake Superior Community Health Center (LSCHC) will celebrate the opening of its new practice at 2222 E. 5th St. in Superior on Thurs., June 9.
The nonprofit healthcare system works with communities in the region to offer comprehensive, affordable and accessible healthcare services for all.
“We’re so proud to share this new, beautiful space with the community we serve,” said Jessie Peterson, LSCHC CEO. “As Superior’s only community health center, serving anybody regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, it’s important to us that the community feels invested in the space available to them. We invite everyone to come out and share in the celebration!”
LSCHC will host an open house event on Thursday from 5 - 7 p.m. at its new Superior practice. Free food, free rummage sale items, family-oriented games, live music, facility tours, health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and more will be available for all who attend. Second Harvest Food Bank will also be on site giving away food for families to take home.