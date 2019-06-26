Lake County Broadband sold

Lake Connections, the broadband company established by Lake County, Minn., is being sold to Zito Media.
“We are just waiting on our franchise permits. At that point, the Lake County fiber network will be 100 percent Zito owned,” said Zito President Jim Rigas said.
Zito, a small cable and data operator based in Pennsylvania with operations in 17 states, intends to maintain the Two Harbors office and local staff.
“We were interested in purchasing Lake Connections because the existing technology infrastructure in this community in Lake County was a good fit for us,” Rigas said.
“We were pleasantly surprised we were the winning bidder,” Rigas said. “When we looked around at the competition, we thought there would be more aggressive bidding.”
A $56 million loan and a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service (RUS) kicked off the municipal project in 2010. With the intent to sell the broadband company, the county received a deferral agreement from RUS, with RUS accepting the $8.4 million sale price of Lake Connections as satisfying the county’s remaining debt of about $48.5 million.
Lake County Commissioner Rich Sve has the unique perspective of watching the journey of county-owned broadband from the beginning. Sve had just been elected as commissioner for the first time in 2009, and midway through that year, the county began its grant application to introduce a fiber network reaching into rural Lake County.
With a couple of options already available for high-speed internet service within the cities of Lake County, Sve said, it was the rural regions that were neglected and no incumbent service would step up.
“There was no one else who would do it, and we recognized that to be part of the world we live in requires that type of bandwidth.”
The county board in 2010 foresaw a future with many basic needs, such as healthcare, elders aging in place and education, that would rely on all county residents having access to high-speed internet. For the county to thrive, attract companies and entrepreneurs and develop economically, it was a must, the board decided.
“I’m most proud of bringing broadband infrastructure to so many people,” Sve said, “and in the same breath, I regret that we did not get to every corner of the county as we had hoped to.”
Disputes involving utility pole ownership between incumbent providers, power providers and municipalities was a major obstacle early on, and one Sve said could not have been anticipated.
“Even the companies did not know which poles they owned, and that created a lot of challenges.”
The pole ownership confusion and ensuing legal actions were only revealed after heading deep into the project. The issue was especially profound within the city of Two Harbors, where power companies and incumbent internet providers claimed pole ownership. Ultimately, line separation regulations unexpectedly increased costs because of delays and logistics.
Among the biggest challenges to the county project were a series of legal battles, even beyond the pole ownership questions, and complaints from constituents and others about connectivity taking too long and the cost to taxpayers being too high.
Lake County Administrator Matt Huddleston had also just begun in that position at the start of the broadband project.
“It felt like it was uphill the whole way, but the board stepped out on a limb for something it believed in even with the risk involved,” he said, “and without that, I’m not sure such a big portion of the county would have been reached.”
Huddleston expressed disappointment that the last miles of fiber were not yet laid to the farthest reaches of the county, however, he feels confident that the county board’s perseverance brought the project through obstacles that a private entity might not have managed.
Huddleston said he is hopeful those final connections and more fiber placement will continue under new ownership, and added that the county intends to work cooperatively with the new owners to advocate for grant opportunities.
Lake County faced a high-cost project for placing fiber network due to rocky soils and rugged terrain, but looking at the experience of a fiber project in neighboring Cook County around the same time shows how an incumbent provider and a greater percentage of grant dollars made for a faster track.
Arrowhead Electric Cooperative in Cook County received federal grants covering upwards of 70 percent of its project. Albeit much smaller in scope, use of this private company that installed its own poles without contentious debates and expensive separation requirements kept costs down and the project was completed relatively quickly. The $20 million project was started in 2009 and completed by 2015.
Going forward, Rigas said, Zito Media’s focus is to connect as many customers as possible. He noted a significant number of people live next to fiber that has already been placed, but their homes are not yet connected to the network.
“The county has collected 600 or more expressions of interest in being served by us,” said Rigas, adding that the company would first like to connect customers already next to the fiber lines.
The second step for Zito will be looking at the areas where deployed conduit is only partially complete, with evaluation taking place over the course of the next year, according to Rigas.
“We’ll be evaluating the economics of phase two, and how feasible it would be to complete those portions with private dollars.”
Phase three would be expansion of the network to the outlying rural areas. Admittedly the hardest nut for Zito to crack, Rigas said, is that a private-public collaboration is likely to be necessary.
“Those remaining areas are extremely sparse in population, and below a certain density, the numbers don’t work,” he said, “but we are interested in working with the public sector to fully serve the community.”