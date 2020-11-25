Lake Country Power names Bakk general manager

Lake Country Power's Board of Directors have named Mark Bakk general manager of the 43,000-member rural electric cooperative serving northeastern Minnesota. He is responsible for leading the not-for-profit utility's power delivery, managing member resources and helping local communities prosper.“We are very happy to announce that Lake Country Power’s chief financial officer has been appointed as the new general manager to lead the cooperative in the coming years,” said Craig Olson, Lake Country Power board president. “The board is very confident with Mark’s abilities and professionalism. He is well-known, respected, and well-liked by his peers in the co-op industry.”A 12-year cooperative employee, Bakk has held leadership and managerial positions within the finance and administration department, serving as the department head since 2012.Prior to joining Lake Country Power in February 2008, Bakk worked for McGladrey & Pullen, LLP, in Duluth, where he performed and managed audits for clients in various industries; including healthcare, not-for-profit, governmental and employee benefits.He is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a minor in Management Information Systems. He currently serves on the Minnesota Rural Electric Trust board and the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota board. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants.Bakk will report directly to the Lake Country Power Board of Directors as he replaces General Manager Greg Randa, who will retire on Jan. 8 after 41-years serving the cooperative.“I want to sincerely thank Greg Randa for his leadership, mentorship and friendship,” said Bakk. “We will be working closely over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition and I wish him all the best as he moves onto the next chapter. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead us into the future and, more specifically, to lead us out of this pandemic when it is appropriate to do so.”Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
