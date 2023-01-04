Lake Country Power electricity rates are increasing in 2023.
As costs for line equipment continue to skyrocket and wholesale power costs increase, the rural electric cooperative is raising rates to its more than 43,000 members in northeastern Minnesota.
Rates for load management programs such as dual fuel interruptible heating, freedom heating, off-peak, and interruptible and off-peak electric vehicle charging, increased effective Jan. 1, according to Lake Country Power.
A Service Availability Charge (SAC) also increases $4 per month to $48 on March 1.
“Due to significant increases in the cost of materials, raising the SAC is the fairest way for all members to meet the needs of the budget,” Mark Bakk, Lake Country Power general manager said in a statement. “The costs associated with maintenance of the system including materials, line maintenance, and right-of-way clearing should be borne by all members.”
In addition, the cooperative's general service rate for residential and commercial members increases to 14.59 cents per kilowatt hour, up from 14.03 cents per kilowatt hour, effective March 1.
Overall, a member who uses 800 kilowatts of electricity per month will see their bill rise about $10-$11 a month under the increases, Bakk said.
The rate increases are needed due to the rising costs of materials such as poles, line, transformers, and other power supply equipment, Bakk said.
Line equipment costs have risen about 60 percent over the last three years, Bakk said.
Combined, the service availability and per kilowatt hour increases will provide the required revenue to meet the cooperative's needs in 2023, according to Lake Country Power.
“We have experienced historical cost increases in virtually every aspect of our operations over the past two years, especially related to essential materials for our distribution system,” Tracy Wirtanen, Lake Country Power chief financial officer said in a statement. “We do everything we can to control costs in an effort to maintain rates for our members.”
Lake Country Power, the largest geographic electric cooperative in Minnesota serving parts of eight counties, buys electric power from Great River Energy and distributes it to rural areas within northeastern Minnesota .
Lake Country Power has service centers in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
It also operates outposts in Cook, McGregor, Remer, and Saginaw.