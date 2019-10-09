Lake Country Power dedicates Cohasset Service Center

Lake Country Power on Tuesday held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Cohasset Service Center including guided tours. The event, open to co-op members and the public, took place at 26039 Bear Ridge Drive in Cohasset Industrial Park II, just off Highway 2.
Officials from Lake Country Power, HAWK Construction, Architectural Resources, Inc., and the City of Cohasset gave brief comments to mark the occasion.
A cooperative is made up of a community of members, said Greg Randa, LCP general manager.
“This project was made possible by working together with Cohasset community leaders, our board of directors, our local workforce and local contractors who all worked together with us to make it happen,” he said.
Randa added that the Cohasset Service Center is a long-lasting investment in the community and will help meet the co-op’s mission to provide members with safe and reliable service. LCP manages member resources for the long-term, so the Cohasset building was designed to meet present and future needs.
The new Service Center replaces an aging and overcrowded building in Grand Rapids that needs repairs, according to the co-op. Designed to meet future needs, the building will place more trucks and equipment under cover to protect important material and equipment investments from the weather.
Key benefits include:
- Equipment, material and vehicles stored under cover
- Improved space to alleviate crowding in work spaces
- Warehouse inventory is organized into one primary location under cover in the garage
- Improved security, safety and efficiency throughout the building and property
- Safer access to Highway 2 for members, employees and guests
- Updated mechanicals for heating, air conditioning, ventilation and electrical
- Multi-purpose room allows adequate space for all-employee meetings
The Cohasset Service Center will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting Oct. 14. During the tours, members learned about a payment kiosk that’s available inside the first set of lobby doors. The kiosk is available from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. for members to make payments. Members may also make payments at the front counter in the lobby if they prefer
The tour included stops to see the truck bay/garage, mechanics bay, warehouse and receiving, multi-purpose meeting room, dispatch/area supervisor/line crew room, engineering area, lobby/reception area, billing/call center, communications and member service, information technologies, human resources/safety, board room and administrative offices.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Grand Rapids, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.