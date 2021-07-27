Lake Country Power repair crews will be working until Wednesday to restore electrical power to thousands of members who lost electricity Monday night as storms swept across parts of northern Minnesota.
As of Tuesday morning, power had been restored to about 4,000 members, according to the rural power cooperative. However, about 1,500 outages remained.
Areas near Grand Rapids and Kettle River were the most affected. Trees that fell on power lines, downed power lines and felled at least 15 broken poles caused the power outages, according to the cooperative.
All of Lake Country Power's repair crews worked through Monday night to restore service. Five crews from the cooperative's Mountain Iron Service Center are assisting crews in the Grand Rapids area. Lake Country Power tree crews are also assisting by using chainsaws to cut trees and remove brush so line workers can access areas needing repair.
The public is urged to stay away from debris as downed power lines could be tangled in brush and limbs. Any downed power lines should be considered “live,” and left for line workers to handle. People should not attempt to move downed lines or trees and brush near downed wires.
Members can call the cooperative at 1-800-421-9959 for more information or visit the Outage Center at www.lakecountrypower.coop or http://mi.lcp.coop:82 for real time outage information.