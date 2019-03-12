Lake Assault Boats to debut two powerful and versatile fire and rescue craft at conference

V-Hull fireboat bound for Lake Superior featured alongside shallow water rescue vessel
Lake Assault Boats – part of Fraser Shipyards and a leading manufacturer of purpose-built, mission-specific fire and rescue boats – is showcasing two vessels from April 11-13 at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) Exhibition in Indianapolis, Ind. A 32-foot fire and rescue craft – shown courtesy of the Duluth Fire Department – will be at center stage. Also on display will be a nimble 22-foot rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) that is ideal for fast shallow water response, the company announced.
“We are honored and excited to bring the Duluth fireboat to FDIC; it represents cutting edge on-the-water emergency response and will soon serve the Duluth Fire Department on the world’s largest freshwater lake,” Chad DuMars, Lake Assault Boats vice president of operations, said in a news release. “In addition, our versatile shallow water, rigid hull inflatable craft – configured for firefighting, dive, and rescue operations – will be on hand.”
The Duluth Fire Department’s 32-foot V-hull craft, named Marine 19, features a 10-foot, 6-inch beam and a carrying capacity of 3,500 lbs. It is powered by twin Mercury Verado V-8 four-stroke outboard engines (rated at 300 horsepower each). This is a new engine that delivers power and fuel-efficiency for unmatched emergency response in its class, according to Lake Assault Boats.
The setup includes Mercury’s Skyhook Digital Anchor and Joystick Piloting systems, using GPS technology and an electronic compass to automatically control shifting, throttling and steering in order to help first responders maintain heading and position when responding to an emergency. For example, when engaging the fire pump, the Skyhook Digital Anchor system automatically maintains the fireboat’s position so the operator can better concentrate on the mission at hand.
Other features on the Duluth craft include a 1,500 GPM Darley fire pump powered by a dedicated 365 horsepower marinized engine, a remote-controlled 2,000 GPM rooftop monitor, a 12-foot, 6-inch long pilothouse (with a positive pressure filtration system), twin 12-inch Garmin touchscreens and a full suite of advanced electronics.
The second craft to be on display at FDIC is a 22-foot Lake Assault Boats RHIB vessel engineered for fast and nimble fire and rescue response. It is able to operate in as little as 12-inches of water, and is designed for departments responding to a wide range of water conditions, including flooding. A heavy-duty buoyancy tube is available in three configurations: air filled, high-density foam or a hybrid air bladder with a foam exterior.
“Through a combination of quality products, innovative solutions and an expanded sales and distribution team, we’ve experienced a record-breaking year,” explained DuMars. “At FDIC, we look forward to connecting with current customers and showcasing our capabilities to the entire industry.”