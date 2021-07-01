Lake Assault Boats expands its East Coast operations

Lake Assault Boats, a leading manufacturer of patrol, fire, and rescue craft, and part of Fraser Industries, has opened a 14,800 sq. ft. service and maintenance facility in Portsmouth, Virginia. The crew, pictured from left to right, includes Ed Hennessey, Justin Owens, Jimmy Lossee, Gaston Saada, Ralph Capotosto, Joe Kotapish, Sarah Busch, and Smokey Glover.