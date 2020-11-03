Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) reported total third quarter net sales increased by 32 percent to $795 million. Revenue from LP’s SmartSide, which is made in Two Harbors and Tomahawk, increased by 22 percent to $260 million – 19 percent higher sales volume and 3 percent higher prices.
The company’s OSB segment reported an 87 percent increase to $368 million, with 97 percent higher prices offset by 5 percent lower sales volume. L-P manufactures OSB in Hayward.
Net income attributed to LP increased by $175 million to $177 million ($1.57 per diluted share).
LP announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share
"Q3 was a record quarter for SmartSide sales, with revenue growth of 22 percent above Q3 2019," said Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "LP is almost a year ahead of pace to achieve our transformation targets for growth and efficiency. Most importantly, we accomplished this sustainably and safely.”
L-P paid $29 million to repurchase 0.9 million shares through share repurchase programs during the three and nine months ending Sept. 30.
Total net sales for the first nine months of 2020 increased by $155 million over the prior year to $1.9 billion. SmartSide revenue increased by $57 million (or 10 percent), and OSB prices increased by $235 million, partially offset by eight percent lower sales volume.
Net income attributed to LP for the first nine months of 2020 increased by $197 million to $243 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to the prior year. In addition to the increase in OSB prices and growth in SmartSide sales, raw material costs (wood fiber and resin) and freight expenses were favorable to the prior year by $16 million and $11 million, respectively.