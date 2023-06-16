A worldwide Iron Range-based cooling and heat transfer solutions manufacturer has been sold.
L&M Radiator, Inc., headquartered in Hibbing, has been acquired by Wabtec Corporation.
Wabtec, based in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a global provider of equipment systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries.
The company also serves mining, marine and industrial markets.
“This deal is a recognition of L&M's industry success for more than 65 years and positions our worldwide operations to continue to thrive,” said Dan Chisholm, L&M Radiator president in a news release. “By joining Wabtec, we can build upon the strengths of our two companies to develop new cooling products for our customers while supporting consistent growth as an industry leader.”
Founded in 1957, L&M Radiator has grown to become a major manufacturer of heat exchangers for use in mining, mobile and stationary heavy equipment.
Over its history, L&M expanded from Hibbing into Mexico, Australia, South Dakota, and Chile.
In 2018, it completed a $25 million expansion and renovation in Hibbing.
Wabtec will fold L&M Radiator into its Components Group, according to a Wabtec news release.
The deal is valued at $230 million cash.
“We are excited to welcome L&M Radiator to Wabtec,” said Mike Fetsko, president of Wabtec's Freight and Industrial Components business. “This transaction will further Wabtec's presence in premium heat transfer solutions and will extend and compliment Wabtec's mining products portfolio. In addition, L&M's technology further enhances Wabtec's mission to develop clean energy solutions for operations in mining.”
The acquisition allows Wabtec to expand its installed base and recurring revenue in mining, engine cooling, and heat transfer solutions, according to the company.
It will also accelerate long-term profitable growth across L&M's innovative products both domestically and internationally while driving value creation for customers and shareholders, according to Wabtec.
L&M's MESABI heavy-equipment radiators and heat exchangers will create a comprehensive thermal management portfolio that extends and augments Wabtec's capabilities, the company said.
L&M's range of products will also allow customers to realize efficiencies in maintenance costs, safety and fleet availability, Wabtec said.
L&M Radiator has employed more than 200 at its Hibbing facility and nearly 500 worldwide.
The company has also been heavily involved in the community and in workforce development with youth.
In 2018, L&M Radiator received a business education partnership award from the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce.
L&M and Wabtec officials could not be immediately reached for comment.