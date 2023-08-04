$55.4 million center will be constructed near airport in Grand Rapids
An already-large retailer in northern Minnesota is growing even more.
L&M Fleet Supply plans to build a new $55.4 million distribution center in Grand Rapids, company officials confirmed.
The eight-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, to consider support for the project along with a list of other projects as recommended by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Ida Rukavina.
L&M Fleet Supply plans to construct a 200,000-plus square-foot distribution center near Airport Road in Grand Rapids, said David Cowan, L&M Fleet Supply executive vice president – strategy.
“We're really excited about this,” said Cowan. “The company continues to grow and expand.”
The new center will replace the retailer's current distribution center in LaPrairie. That distribution center was formerly an L&M retail store.
Included in the new distribution center would be industry standard systems, processes for moving goods efficiently in and out of the facility, and support L&M Supply's growth for decades, according to the company.
State-of-the-art computer-aided forklifts, conveyor systems, a sortation system, and a new warehouse management system, increasing accuracy, visibility, and knowledge of inventory at all states of processing, will be part of the new center.
“The Grand Rapids area has been the home base for L&M for the past 64 years and we are proud to continue our company growth in our hometown,” said Shawn Matteson, L&M co-owner. “Our mission has always been to serve our customers' needs, and this new distribution center will ensure that we can fulfill that mission for years to come.”
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation would support the project with a $2.5 million loan.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development would provide a $1 million loan.
An equipment bank loan of $13.6 million, a bank mortgage of $29.6 million, along with $2.1 million in City of Grand Rapids tax increment financing, and $2 million in City of Grand Rapids tax abatement, would also support the project.
“This new distribution center is the largest, most significant investment in L&M's history,” said Erik Andersen, L&M Fleet Supply co-owner. “It will support the strategic growth of L&M Fleet Supply and provide our community with future career opportunities as well as career growth for our current employees.”
The project would create 35 to 50 new jobs and retain 83 jobs, according to an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation meeting board packet.
L&M Supply in 1959 opened its first store in Grand Rapids.
Construction of the center is subject to approval of pending applications for financial assistance from state and local public partners, the company said in a news release.
L&M Fleet Supply today has stores in Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Virginia, Cloquet, Bemidji, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls, Ashland, Hayward and Rhinelander, Wis., and Escanaba, Mich.
Other projects to be considered at the board meeting are:
- A $600,000 loan to Cast Corporation in Hibbing to support a $1.2 million foundry expansion, loading dock, cold storage, and remodeling project.
- A $151,362 grant to the City of Buhl toward a $592,346 infrastructure, site work and road construction project for a new housing development.
- A $500,000 grant to the City of Chisholm for infrastructure, site work and road construction in support of a $3 million new child care facility.
- A $500,000 grant to the City of Silver Bay for excavation, infrastructure and site work for a $3.4 million housing development.
- A $386,500 grant to the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa for infrastructure and site work toward a new $5.1 million public works facility.
- A $250,000 grant to the City of Grand Marais for infrastructure and road construction on a $5.2 million Fifth Avenue West reconstruction project.
- A $500,000 grant to the City of Hibbing toward a $6.4 million water main, water valve and hydrant replacement project.
- A $350,578 grant to the City of Keewatin for $1 million in O'Brien Reservoir improvements.
- A $243,411 grant to the City of Orr toward a $811,471 replacement of the Orr Airport's fueling system.
- A $134,875 grant to the City of Virginia toward $567,238 in elevator and men's handicap accessible restroom upgrades at Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency headquarters.
- A $50,000 grant to Itasca Driftskippers Snowmobile Club to help the club buy a new $293,000 snowmobile trail groomer.
- A $100,000 grant to Lutsen Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club to help with a $500,000 replacement of a snowmobile bridge destroyed in a flood.
- A $50,000 grant to North Superior Ski and Run Club toward a $192,000 purchase of a new snow cat groomer.
- A $500,000 grant to St. Louis and Lake Counties Regional Railroad Authority to help with a $2.9 million completion of a five-mile gap in the Mesabi Trail from McKinley to Biwabik.
- A $400,000 Iron Range Higher Education Account grant to Minnesota North College to support the Iron Range Engineering BELL program.
- A $230,000 Iron Range Higher Education Account grant to five Minnesota North College Foundations to fund director expenses, professional development, and to buy donor and scholarship management software.