Kraus-Anderson’s Duluth office celebrates 20 years

Kraus-Anderson is celebrating the 20thyear of its Duluth office.
The 122-year-old construction company opened its Duluth office two decades ago following a steady surge in new business opportunities from Superior, across the Minnesota Iron Range and up to the Canadian border.
KA has been involved in the Duluth region for more than 40 years. In 1976, it was the initial developer and builder for Lyric Block Shopping Complex and Normandy Inn, which included a 16-story hotel, 66,000-square-foot shopping center and 240-car parking ramp. The project served as a significant catalyst for redevelopment in downtown Duluth. Then, 20 years later in 1996, KA built the 226,000-square-foot Northwest Airlines hangar and maintenance facility, currently an aircraft maintenance facility for AAR.
“We recognized the growing construction demand in the greater Duluth area,” Rich Jacobson, executive vice president of Kraus-Anderson Construction Co., said in a Wednesday news release. “As importantly, we also understood the need for a regional presence and area representation, and opened an office in Duluth in 1999.”
Today the company has stamped its ubiquitous footprint in the region having built thousands of major projects in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin in robust industry sectors, including healthcare, housing, education, to name a few. Some of the more notable projects include:
• St. Luke’s Lakeview – an 88,000-square-foot medical center – was completed in 2004.
• Canal Park Lodge – a three-story, 75,000-square-foot hotel– was completed in 2007.
• Glensheen Estate flood damage was repaired from 2012-14. It’s one of the many projects KA has performed for its long-time client, the University of Minnesota.
• Lincoln Park Middle School – a LEED Silver, 202,000-square-foot school – was completed in 2012.
• Duluth International Airport was completed in 2014. It’s a 110,000-square-foot terminal, compliant with FAA, Department of Homeland Security, ADA and Customs and Border Protection requirements. The structure won the Minnesota Construction Association’s 2014 “Choice Award of Excellence” and was named one of the Midwest’s “Best Projects” by Engineering News Record.
“We’re looking forward to the next 20 years of growing along with this community,” said Dan Markham, director of operations for the KA Duluth office.