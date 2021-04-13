Kraus-Anderson (KA) has completed Wild Rice Retreat, a year-round wellness retreat center that supports artistic expression in nature and nurtures individual creativity and human development. Wild Rice Retreat is located on the shores of Lake Superior just outside Bayfield, Wis.
Developed by Heidi Zimmer of Superior Living Arts, LLC and designed by Duluth-based Salmela Architects, the project integrates the new clustered villages into a 114-acre natural environment. The $6 million project consists of 15 modern Scandanavian-designed, tiny house lodging units called the Nests and RicePodTM; four Treehouses, which are two story units with huge windows and cantilevered space, containing four bedrooms, baths and kitchen, a sauna house, and a new classroom and yoga studio.
KA worked with local trades, suppliers and subcontractors to complete the facilities.
Named after its former owner and philanthropist, Mary Rice, Wild Rice Retreat creates a space for grounding the mind, body and spirit through integrative artistic and holistic life experiences for individual, group and corporate retreats. The wellness retreat center features meeting and event spaces and has an expansive kitchen, gardens, winebar and nourishment program for serving retreat guests healthy meals. Opening in May 2021, Wild Rice Retreat will be the first wellness center of its kind in the Midwest.
Another phase of the project will begin in 2022 and will include for-sale purchase of homesites and vacation rental investment properties. (www.wildriceretreat.com)