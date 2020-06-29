Kraus-Anderson completes new adult and pediatric therapy center for Essentia

The Duluth office of Kraus-Anderson has completed a new adult and pediatric therapy facility for Essentia Health, located on the second floor of the former Younkers department store at Miller Hill Health Plaza in Duluth.
Designed by LHB Architects, Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center expands Essentia’s treatments and services for patients with neurological conditions and developmental diagnoses and will offer new equipment and new spaces designed for the latest treatment approaches and therapies for children and adults.
The 45,000-square-foot clinic adds new therapy gym spaces and treatment rooms, and offers evaluations, multidisciplinary therapy and rehabilitation psychology. The center also leads support groups and advocates for patients and their families.
The rehabilitation center completes phase 2 of the project, joining Essentia Health’s Center for Personal Fitness and the Therapy and Performance Center, also located at Miller Hill Health Plaza.