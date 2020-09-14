The Duluth office of Kraus-Anderson has completed a $1.3 million multi-aircraft hangar for the City of Two Harbors, located at 522 First Avenue.
Designed by SEH Architects, the 11,726-square-foot hanger has spaces for eight planes.
The pre-engineered, unheated metal building was fabricated by Erect-a-Tube, a manufacturer of general aviation hangars and hangar door systems for single-engine aircraft and business jets.
Construction on the facility began last fall and was put on hold by the FAA due to cold weather. The project resumed in May 2020.