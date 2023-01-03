Kraus-Anderson completes $21 million addition, remodel in Ely

Kraus-Anderson Duluth has completed a $21.43 million remodel and addition for Ely Public Schools located at 600 E. Harvey St. The district is comprised of Ely Memorial High School and Washington Elementary and serves approximately 550 students.
Designed by Architectural Resources, Inc., the 110,500-square-foot project included a 71,000-square-foot remodel of the two existing schools.
“The project added a new 39,000-square-foot commons area that creates a connection link between the high school and the elementary school,” said Todd Erickson, Kraus-Anderson’s senior project manager. “The area also contains a safe and secure entry system, school district offices, and high school and elementary offices.”
The addition houses new CTE classrooms, gymnasium, media center, music room, metals shop, wood shop and a cafeteria with commercial kitchen equipment. Both schools were remodeled with upgraded HVAC systems that meet current air quality standards. New boys and girls locker rooms were added at the high school and an Early Family Childhood Education (ECFE) area was added at the elementary school.
The project also included site improvements, the demolition of several existing buildings and the relocation of a large LP gas tank and vaporizer.
“In addition to budget, staffing and supply chain challenges brought about by Covid-19, crews discovered 1700 cubic yards of ledge rock, which had to be blasted and excavated to allow installation of new utilities,” said Erickson.
Construction began in May 2021.
KA is currently ranked 20th in the nation in the construction of K-12 facilities by Building Design and Construction magazine. Over the past five years, KA has completed over $1 billion in K-12 projects. The company's services include facility analysis and budget approaches.