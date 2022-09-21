Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The iconic building located at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School (DCHS). It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Prior to its purchase by Zenith Properties the building most recently had served as offices for ISD 709, Education Equity, Indian Education and the St. Louis County Soil & Water District.
The new apartment building, which features the city’s landmark clock tower, is called Zenith DCHS, named after the original school’s yearbook.
Designed by AWH Architects, the four-story, 158,153-square-foot building made of Lake Superior Brownstone will be converted into 122 mixed-income residential apartments. Primary financing will be provided by HUD along with tax-increment financing from the City of Duluth, federal and state Historic Tax Credits and owner equity.
Duluth Public Schools discontinued classroom instruction in 1971. The building was officially renamed the Historic Old Central High School in 2004. In addition to its many classrooms, the original school had a library, two-story auditorium, gymnasium, music room, laboratories and a teaching museum.
Zenith DCHS’s renovation is expected to be completed at the end of 2023.